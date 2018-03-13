COLORADO ROCKIES DUGOUT NEWS!

In his career with Colorado, González has earned three Gold Gloves (2010, 2012-13) and two Silver Sluggers (2010, 2015). He earned his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2010, a season in which he led the National League in batting average (.336, 197-for-587), hits and total bases (351, tied for the Major League lead) and finished third in MVP voting. He signed a seven-year extension on Jan. 11, 2011. Carlos González stats

He has appeared in postseason play twice with Colorado; in the 2009 National League Division Series and in the 2017 National League Wild Card Game. In 2009, he went 10-for-17 across four NLDS games, and in 2017 he went 2-for-5 in the Wild Card Game for a career postseason batting average of .545 (12-for-22) with five runs, two doubles, one home run, two RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and two strikeouts.

A three-time All-Star with the Rockies (2012-13, 2016), González ranks third in franchise history in games played (1,115), fourth in doubles and home runs, fifth in hits, triples, RBI and walks, sixth in slugging percentage (.521), eighth in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage (.351).

Originally signed by Arizona as a non-drafted international free agent on August 3, 2002, González has a career batting average of .288 (1,275-for-4,425) with 729 runs scored, 267 doubles, 36 triples, 215 home runs, 711 RBI, 117 stolen bases, 393 walks and 1,075 strikeouts across parts of 10 Major League seasons with Oakland (2008) and Colorado (2009-17). As a member of the Rockies, he has batted .292 (1,202-for-4,123) with 698 runs, 245 doubles, 35 triples, 211 home runs, 685 RBI, 113 stolen bases, 380 walks and 994 strikeouts.

Carlos González , 32, batted .262 (123-for-470) with 72 runs scored, 34 doubles, 14 home runs, 57 RBI, 56 walks, three stolen bases and 119 strikeouts in 2017, his ninth season with Colorado and his 10th in the Major Leagues.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with outfielder Carlos González. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Rayan González has been placed on the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Colorado Rockies announced today that the following player contracts have been finalized for the 2018 season.

Right-handed pitcher Rayan González placed on 60-day disabled list

Rayan González, 27, was placed on the 60-day disabled list to recover from Tommy John surgery. He was initially placed on the 60-day disabled list to recover from the surgery on April 6, 2017 before being activated on Oct. 5. González last pitched in 2016, and went 2-2 with one save, a 3.12 ERA (52.0 IP, 18 ER), 23 walks and 49 strikeouts across 46 relief appearances for Double-A Hartford. In five Minor League seasons since 2012, the 2012 First-Year Player Draft (21st round) selection has gone 9-16 with 25 saves, a 4.02 ERA (208.1 IP, 93 ER), 94 walks and 235 strikeouts. Rayan González stats

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.