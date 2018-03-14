Colorado Rockies’ CARLOS GONZÁLEZ — behind the scenes at spring training
Carlos González, 32, batted .262 (123-for-470) with 72 runs scored, 34 doubles, 14 home runs, 57 RBI, 56 walks, three stolen bases and 119 strikeouts in 2017, his ninth season with Colorado and his 10th in the Major Leagues.
- Originally signed by Arizona as a non-drafted international free agent on August 3, 2002, González has a career batting average of .288 (1,275-for-4,425) with 729 runs scored, 267 doubles, 36 triples, 215 home runs, 711 RBI, 117 stolen bases, 393 walks and 1,075 strikeouts across parts of 10 Major League seasons with Oakland (2008) and Colorado (2009-17). As a member of the Rockies, he has batted .292 (1,202-for-4,123) with 698 runs, 245 doubles, 35 triples, 211 home runs, 685 RBI, 113 stolen bases, 380 walks and 994 strikeouts.
- A three-time All-Star with the Rockies (2012-13, 2016), González ranks third in franchise history in games played (1,115), fourth in doubles and home runs, fifth in hits, triples, RBI and walks, sixth in slugging percentage (.521), eighth in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage (.351).
- He has appeared in postseason play twice with Colorado; in the 2009 National League Division Series and in the 2017 National League Wild Card Game. In 2009, he went 10-for-17 across four NLDS games, and in 2017 he went 2-for-5 in the Wild Card Game for a career postseason batting average of .545 (12-for-22) with five runs, two doubles, one home run, two RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and two strikeouts.
In his career with Colorado, González has earned three Gold Gloves (2010, 2012-13) and two Silver Sluggers (2010, 2015). He earned his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2010, a season in which he led the National League in batting average (.336, 197-for-587), hits and total bases (351, tied for the Major League lead) and finished third in MVP voting. He signed a seven-year extension on Jan. 11, 2011.
