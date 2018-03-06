Colorado Rapids Season begins here…

WHEN: The Kick Off Party for the 2018 season is on March 21 starting at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Nightclub

WHO: Live music from the Rapids new resident DJ, DJ Jen Jones

WHAT: Free Jersey customization courtesy of Transamerica and exclusive drink specials from Budweiser, Odell Brewing Co. and Lunazul!

WHEN: Kickoff is set on March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

HOW: Starting at only $30, the Coca-Cola Family Night package includes 1 ticket, 1 meal and a Coke!

The Colorado rapids are giving away a signed Kortne Ford primary jersey that was worn during Media Day in Tucson, Arizona! For a chance to add this piece to your collection click the link and follow the prompts to qualify for a chance to win. Don’t wait, enter today!

