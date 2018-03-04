Byers, Strasburg boys in state quarterfinals Thursday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Both the Byers and Strasburg boys made the final eight of their prospective basketball divisions and will take part in the quarterfinals this Thursday (March 8).

The Bulldogs are the third seed in 2A and will face off against No. 6 Ignacio at approximately 1:15 p.m. at the Budweiser Events Center, Loveland. With a win, the green-and-white will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against either No. 2 Yuma or seventh-seeded Ellicott. With a loss, the Bulldogs will drop to the 10:15 a.m. consolation bracket game, also on Friday.

After winning their 3A regional hosted by DSST-Stapleton over the weekend, the Indians will get their third chance to upend the top-seeded and undefeated Sterling Tigers at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Hamilton Gym on the campus of the University of Denver. With a win, the red-and-black will face either Colorado Academy or Lutheran in the semifinals at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday. There are no consolation bracket games in the 3A division.

Additional postseason updates will be posted later in the week.