Attend Colorado’s Special Olympics Skating Championship — Sat., March 10th

The 2018 State Skating Championship will be held on Saturday, March 10th, at South Suburban Ice Arena. Spectators are invited to cheer on 50+ Special Olympics Colorado Athletes and Unified Partners who will compete in figure skating and speed skating.

THE SCHEDULE:

Opening Ceremony – 6:45 to 7 a.m.

Competition – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THE LOCATION: South Suburban Ice Arena, 6580 S Vine St, Centennial, CO 80121, (303) 798-7881

About Special Olympics Colorado Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round training and competition in 22 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities who are living in the state of Colorado. With the support of more than 10,000 volunteers and the generosity of Colorado citizens, corporations and local businesses, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer more than 100 events annually to individuals ages 2 and up (oldest athlete is 78 years old). Participation with other athletes, Unified partners (typically developing peers), coaches, sponsors and volunteers builds confidence and creates opportunities to participate as productive and respected members of society by increasing public awareness of the athletes’ capabilities. For more information, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.



