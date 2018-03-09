ArapCo plans telephone town hall meeting March 12
Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and give us your feedback. All Telephone Town Halls are 1 hour and begin promptly at 7 p.m. Call 1-855-840-6970 toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACTownHall to participate. You also can pre-register for upcoming Telephone Town Hall Meetings.
« Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea (Previous News)
Related News
ArapCo plans telephone town hall meeting March 12
Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and giveRead More
Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea
WASHINGTON, – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, theRead More