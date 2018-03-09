ArapCo plans telephone town hall meeting March 12

| March 9, 2018

Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and give us your feedback. All Telephone Town Halls are 1 hour and begin promptly at 7 p.m. Call 1-855-840-6970  toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACTownHall to participate. You also can pre-register for upcoming Telephone Town Hall Meetings. 

