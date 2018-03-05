Arapahoe, Adams, Elbert counties and others: Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for large portions of northeast Colorado.

Issued at 12:45 PM MST, amended at 2:00 PM MST, Monday March 5th, 2018

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Northeastern Weld County, northern Lincoln, eastern Adams and Arapahoe, northeastern Elbert, and the entirety of Morgan, Washington, Logan, Yuma, Kit Carson, Sedgwick, and Phillips Counties, including, but not limited to, the communities of Fort Morgan, Akron, Sterling, Wray, Julesburg, Burlington, Hugo, Deer Trail, Limon, and Holyoke.

Advisory in Effect: 12:45 PM MST, amended at 2:00 PM MST, Monday, March 5, 2018 to 6:00 PM MST, Monday, March 5, 2018.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Prolonged strong and gusty winds are producing areas of blowing dust on Monday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the afternoon. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the entire region during the early evening hours.