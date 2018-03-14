Spring fishing is upon us… Jumbo Reservoir Opens to Boating & Annual Walleye Spawn prepares for stocked fish

Annual Walleye Spawn slated for March 19

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will complete one of its hardest and most-rewarding tasks: the annual Walleye Spawn, on Monday, March 19th.

Walleye and Saugeye are Colorado’s most popular sportfish species, bringing in millions in economic growth and license sales. The Denver Walleye Spawn occurs each year at Chatfield and Cherry Creek state parks. This year it runs from March 14 through April 4.



To ensure that there are enough fish to stock every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets up spawn-collection sites at lakes and reservoirs across the state. Here, biologists net spawning fish and then collect roe (eggs) from the females and milt (sperm) from the males. The roe and milt are carefully combined by hand and then the fertilized eggs are transported to state fish hatcheries. CPW collects around 140 million eggs annually. Walleye, kokanee, brown trout and cutthroat trout are just a few of the species that provide eggs each year.

Jumbo Reservoir opens to boating March 16

DENVER — With warm spring days upon us, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin offering boat inspections at Jumbo Reservoir starting on March 16. The boat inspection station will be operating from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset daily. Inspections are mandatory prior to entering the reservoir. Boating is only permitted during inspection hours and all boats must be off the water prior to the inspection station closing.

With Jumbo’s proximity to out-of-state waters, it is considered a high risk for introduction of aquatic invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels. Through our mandatory inspection and decontamination program and with the continued support of the reservoirs users, we have successfully kept these invasive species out of Jumbo’s waters. — Robert Walters, Invasive Species Specialist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Based on 2017 fall sampling, anglers can expect a good walleye bite as soon as the boat ramp opens. For more information about the fishery at Jumbo Reservoir anglers can visit the Fish Survey Summary on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

