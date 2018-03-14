2018 ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEK EVENTS

PROCLAMATION CEREMONY

WHEN: March 12, 2018

WHERE: Denver City & County Building

The lighting of the Denver City & County Building to green will take place at noon.

CHANGING OF THE SIGN CEREMONY

WHEN: March 15, 2017

WHERE: 20th and Blake

At the corner of 20th and Blake, the City of Denver will rename Blake Street “Tooley Street,” for a short time, in honor of the late Dale Tooley — longtime Denver District Attorney, one-time mayoral candidate and full-time Irishman. It takes place at 5 p.m.

DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

WHEN: March 17, 2017

WHERE: Downtown Denver

The best spectating spot is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). This area tends to be crowded, so the best place for families to watch the parade is near the end, on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., but folks come as early as 6 a.m. to stake out a spot. If you havn’t seen it yet, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a festive and fun event for all ages that celebrates Irish culture and heralds the start of spring. It’s one of the largest St. Patty’s day parades west of the Mississippi, and the largest annual parade in Denver, with more than 200,000 people lining the route to enjoy horses and stagecoaches, marching bands, dancers, floats and Irish-themed fun with a Western flair.

KEGGS AND EGGS

WHEN: March 16, 2017

WHERE: Blake Street Tavern

This annual live music event, hosted by local radio station Channel 93.3, is favorite of die-hard music fans each year. It kicks off early in the morning — at 7 a.m. — with green beer, whiskey and rock performances on tap right from the get-go. The lineup for 2017 includes American Authors, Bishop Briggs and Bryce Fox. The event is free and open to ages 21 and over.

IRISH PUBS

SCRUFFY MURPHY’S IRISH PUB Scruffy Murphy’s is easily one of the most authentic slices of the Emerald Isle you’ll find in Denver. Just minutes away from Coors Field, Scruffy’s is the perfect place to grab a pint or enjoy some traditional Irish pub fare — shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash and more. DON’T MISS: Thursday through Saturday, Scruffy’s hosts musical acts, from DJs spinning to rock bands shaking the stage.

MY BROTHER’S BAR My Brother’s Bar is a Mile High City institution known for its Beat Generation clientele — this was the watering hole of choice for renowned Beats Jack Kerouac and Neal Cassady in the 1950s. Today, not much has changed at My Brother’s Bar — you can still get a pint and a burger for under $10 and enjoy one of the city’s coolest spots. DON’T MISS: The sunny patio, tucked around the back of My Brother’s.

THE IRISH ROVER Amidst the dive-y rock clubs and indie boutiques of South Broadway, you’ll encounter the Irish Rover, a relaxed and friendly pub. Enjoy a pint or two, chat with the locals, sit by the fireplace or on your high stool at the bar. International sports fans love the Rover for its six large televisions, broadcasting rousing football games (European-style, of course). DON’T MISS: The Irish Rover’s huge rooftop patio. One of the best places to get above it all in Denver.

PINTS PUB While there are plenty of Irish pubs in Denver, the city also has a fantastic British-style joint in Pints Pub, located just down the street from the Denver Art Museum. At Pints, you’ll find the charm and personality of the “local,” a place that serves as a crossroads for society, where good beer, good food and good conversation are on the bill. DON’T MISS: The extensive selection of single malt whisky — the menu is 16 pages long!

