Watch Out Baseball Fans — Coors Field is getting a new Scoreboard!

COLORADO ROCKIES UNVEIL RENDERING OF NEW SCOREBOARD

DENVER – Celebrating their 25th Anniversary Season in 2018, the Colorado Rockies are well underway this offseason with several significant Coors Field improvement projects, all of which were voted on and approved Sept. 20, 2017, by the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District and funded by the Club pursuant to its new 30-year lease agreement. Highlighting the offseason ballpark improvements is a new left-center field scoreboard.

In partnership with Daktronics, the industry leader in large-format LED video displays and more, the Rockies will unveil a scoreboard on Opening Day, April 6, 2018, that will measure 8,369 square feet, 258% larger than the former Coors Field scoreboard — thats e quivalent to 784 60-inch televisions, the scoreboard will feature a total of 6.8 million LEDs. In addition to being more than two times larger than the former scoreboard, it will have a uniquely Colorado Rockies shape, with the top of the scoreboard featuring a mountain cutout, reminiscent of the Club’s mountain logo. (See the visual renderings below and attached, demonstrating the full-board video capability.) Related to the new scoreboard, the Rockies will be updating the technology in the control room to HD1080P; the control room operates the scoreboards, sound and in-game entertainment throughout the ballpark. Also, the next phase of ballpark speaker enhancements will be completed, focusing on the lower bowl of the ballpark.

Due to the amount of construction work happening in and around the ballpark this offseason, safety standards require that only trained personnel be permitted access to these areas in order to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved as they seek to complete these projects before Opening Day.

Renderings of the new scoreboard:

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout