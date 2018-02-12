UC Boulder’s 70th Annual Conference on World Affairs Announces Speaker Lineup

Diverse lineup of speakers slated for 2018 Conference on World Affairs

Celebrating its 70th year on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, the Conference on World Affairs is pleased to announce 114 speakers and performers. They will gather in Boulder April 9-13, 2018, bringing different perspectives on the most important issues of our time, including Leadership: In the Words of Women, Feeding the Future (an extension of the 2017 CWA food series), and People and the Planet.

Representing 25 countries, nearly one-third of the 2018 CWA speakers will attend from outside the US. The speaker class also has a near 50/50 balance of men and women (including those with transgender history).

The conference is free and open to the public — CWA Week is April 9-13, 2018.

Select speakers and performers include:

Amanda Gorman, inaugural youth poet laureate of the United States and activist.

Valentino Achak Deng, former ‘lost boy’ of Sudan and social advocate.

Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

Kim Severson, food culture correspondent for The New York Times.

Mindy Finn, founder and current president of Empowered Women and candidate for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election as the running mate of Evan McMullin.

Tulio K. Cardozo, technical manager for The Last Mile Works at San Quentin State Prison and the first credentialed employee authorized to work in the same facility where he was once incarcerated.

Returning speakers and performers include Shadia Marhaban, journalist, activist and peace mediator based in Indonesia, James Tanabe, senior director of creative strategy for Cirque du Soleil, and Joe Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, nuclear expert and MSNBC contributor.

*Photo Courtesy of UC Boulder: Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt speaks at the Conference on World Affairs

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout