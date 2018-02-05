SUPER BOWL 2018 BEST MOMENTS

| February 5, 2018

Everyone is talking about the record setting game’s best moments… from Pink’s throat lozenge and forgivable missing notes, to the highly anticipated commercials, to the underdogs bringing it home with an amazing fight, and let us not forget the delicous gut punching munchies.. and now to today “Super Sick Monday,” with an astonishing estimation of 14 million people who call in “sick” to work. Tell us your favorite moments of the game on the tube to the best moments at home. We want to hear from you, our audience. Comment, like and share!  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

SUPER BOWL 2018 BEST MOMENTS

Everyone is talking about the record setting game’s best moments… from Pink’s throat lozenge andRead More

COLORADO FREEBIES: FEBRUARY 2018

FREE EVENTS IN FEBRUARY!! DENVER ART MUSEUM: FEBRUARY 3RD DENVER ZOO: FEBRUARY 5TH CHILDREN’S MUSEUM:Read More

  • Prosecutors file multiple murder charges in deputy’s death

  • Watch Out Baseball Fans — Coors Field is getting a new Scoreboard!

  • Consumer alert – Public Utilities Commission Provides Tips to Avoid Accidents

  • DIA to Host Third Annual ‘DEN Puppy Bowl’ — Sat., Feb. 3

  • Services for Deputy Heath Gumm

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

  • Funeral Details for Deputy Heath Gumm

  • COLORADO ROCKIES ANNOUNCE NON-ROSTER PLAYERS FOR 2018 SPRING TRAINING

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: