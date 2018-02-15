Strasburg girls tip off district play Friday; Bennett starts Saturday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg girls finished seventh in the Patriot League standings and will host 10th-seeded Estes Park in the pigtail round of the district tournament at 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 16). With a win, the Lady Indians will travel to second-seeded Eaton for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The championship and consolation semifinals take place at higher seeds’ home courts Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the championship round going throughout the day Friday, Feb. 23 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

BENNETT

The Bennett Lady Tigers finished 3A Frontier League play in second place and will host either Platte Canyon or Bruce Randolph the district quarterfinals at 1 p.m., Saturday (Feb. 17). With a win, the orange-and-black will play in the Feb. 22 semifinals at The Academy High School, but a loss will move the Tigers to a home consolation semifinal game at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The district fifth, third and championship games will take place at The Academy on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Both district tournament schedules follow:

Schedules courtesy of Kevin Shaffer/Coloradopreps.com