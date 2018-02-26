Strasburg boys back in Denver for regional action

| February 26, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

For the second straight year, the Strasburg Indians will play their regional tournament at Denver School of Science & Technology-Stapleton. The No. 9-seeded Indians will first take on 24th-seeded The Pinnacle Friday (March 2), but game time is still unknown. The winner will take on the winner of No. 8 DSST and 25th-seeded Montezuma-Cortez at 12 p.m., Saturday.

The winner of Saturday’s regional final advances to the 3A boys Elite Eight March 8-10 on the campus of the University of Denver.

