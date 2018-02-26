Strasburg boys back in Denver for regional action

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

For the second straight year, the Strasburg Indians will play their regional tournament at Denver School of Science & Technology-Stapleton. The No. 9-seeded Indians will first take on 24th-seeded The Pinnacle Friday (March 2), but game time is still unknown. The winner will take on the winner of No. 8 DSST and 25th-seeded Montezuma-Cortez at 12 p.m., Saturday.

The winner of Saturday’s regional final advances to the 3A boys Elite Eight March 8-10 on the campus of the University of Denver.