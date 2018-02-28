Republican Darryl Glenn makes ballot under new petition procedures

DENVER – Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced that Darryl Glenn, who is running for the Republican nomination in Congressional District 5, has successfully petitioned onto the primary ballot.

Glenn, an El Paso County commissioner, submitted his petitions to the Secretary of State’s office on Dec. 28. Here is the signature breakdown after the petitions were reviewed to make sure the voter information was correct and that the signatures matched:

Required: 1,000

1,000 Turned in: 1,739

1,739 Rejected: 500

500 Accepted: 1,239

Colorado law now allows petitioners a chance to “cure” non-matching signatures and other technical problems. The new cure process gives candidates the ability to fix issues without having to go to court. Judges had much more leeway to accept signatures that the Secretary of State’s office had to reject by law.

Glenn used that new law to fix deficient affidavits turned in by petition circulators. Those affidavits previously had to be reviewed and accepted by a court. The candidate also has been informed that some of his signatures that were rejected could be cured but he has declined that option because he has enough valid signatures to make the ballot.

This is the first time that petition signatures have been checked to make sure they match voter signatures on file.

There are two ways to get on the ballot in Colorado: through the petition process, by collecting valid voter signatures from a certain amount of members of your own party; or going through the caucus system, which begins Tuesday. The primary is June 26.

