Rally to Save the Colorado Civil Rights Division — Feb. 13

| February 13, 2018

House Democrats, civil rights, LGBTQ, disability rights advocates, small business owners and community members rally to save the Colorado Civil Rights Division from extinction. This past week, Republicans on the legislative Joint Budget Committee blocked funding to the Colorado Civil Rights Division, which investigates claims of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation and other factors.

WHEN:             Tuesday, Feb. 13, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:          West Steps, State Capitol, 200 East Colfax Ave., Denver CO 80203

  

