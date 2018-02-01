Prosecutors file multiple murder charges in deputy’s death
BRIGHTON (AP) — Colorado prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office says Dreion Dearing faces multiple first-degree murder charges along with first-degree burglary and other charges.
Dearing appeared at a brief court hearing Wednesday as prosecutors formally filed the charges. He is due back in court on Feb. 21.
Deputy Heath Gumm’s funeral is set for Friday. He was 31 years old and had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2012.
Police have said that Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind the house. They said the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
Related News
COLORADO FREEBIES: FEBRUARY 2018
FREE EVENTS IN FEBRUARY!! DENVER ART MUSEUM: FEBRUARY 3RD DENVER ZOO: FEBRUARY 5TH CHILDREN’S MUSEUM:Read More
Prosecutors file multiple murder charges in deputy’s death
BRIGHTON (AP) — Colorado prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder in theRead More