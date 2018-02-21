Peak Vista honors major contributors and More

Peak Vista Appoints Director of Public Affairs

Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) welcomes Zakary Watson as Director of Public Affairs for its 26 health centers across the Pikes Peak and East Central regions.

Watson earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications from The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She brings ten years of experience developing integrated marketing campaigns for high-profile brands such as NBC, Kraft, Pfizer and Disney. Watson has a deep understanding of strategic planning and delivering authentic and compelling messaging to drive brand awareness.

Watson maintains a close work relationship with President and CEO, Pam McManus and leads implementation of structures necessary to move Peak Vista’s strategic plan forward. Watson is responsible for Peak Vista’s policy position, internal and external advocacy and communication for Board Members, donors, state and federal legislators and public officials.

I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Peak Vista and to help ensure healthier lives for members of our communities — Watson

Watson was raised in eastern Oklahoma and now resides in Monument, Colorado with her two children. She is currently training towards her black belt in taekwondo and enjoys watching college football, hiking, and photography.

Peak Vista Community Health Center Honors Representative Tony Exum, Sr.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) attended Colorado Community Health Network’s (CCHN) annual award ceremony for Community Health Champions and Advocates; individuals who support the work of Colorado Community Health Centers (CHCs).

Peak Vista proudly nominated Representative Tony Exum, Sr., State House District 17 for CCHN’s Legislator Community Health Champion Award.

In her presentation of the award, President and CEO, Pam McManus, stated:

Rep. Exum believes every Coloradan should have access to high-quality and affordable health care and he has strongly supported Colorado’s health insurance marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado. He understands the importance and need of CHCs in underserved areas. Peak Vista serves over 9,465 patients in Rep. Exum’s district, and through recognizing this fact – Rep. Exum has prioritized understanding the various and vital services that Peak Vista provides in the community. Rep. Exum has voted favorably for CCHN and Peak Vista legislative priorities throughout his tenure in the state house. His ongoing support helps Peak Vista provide our communities with necessary programs, resources and services for the underserved.

During a recent visit and tour of Peak Vista’s Academy Campus, Rep. Exum expressed his support and willingness to partner on issues of importance to Peak Vista and their patients – his constituents.

Peak Vista Community Health Center Honors Dr. Richard Moothart

Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) attended Colorado Community Health Network’s (CCHN) annual award ceremony for Community Health Champions and Advocates; individuals who support the work of Colorado Community Health Centers (CHCs).

Peak Vista proudly nominated Dr. Richard W. Moothart for CCHN’s Volunteer Clinician Community Health Champion Award.

Dr. Moothart graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. After completing a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Colorado Medical Center, Dr. Moothart entered into private practice in Colorado Springs, taking time during his career to serve on numerous hospital committees as well as hospital medical staff leadership positions. He introduced the use of echocardiography, the intra-aortic balloon pump and started the use of interventional coronary angioplasty at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

President and CEO, Pam McManus described Dr. Moothart’s contribution to Peak Vista:

After his retirement from private practice, Dr. Moothart began volunteering at Peak Vista in August 2010. He typically sees our patients during three-hour clinic sessions he holds on a nearly weekly basis at our volunteer health center. Since November of 2012, Dr. Moothart has seen 257 cardiology consults. Without question, Dr. Moothart has provided much needed patient access to cardiology consultative services for our Peak Vista patients for the past seven years. He truly epitomizes those ideals of selfless service that are an integral part of the Hippocratic Oath.” On accepting the award, Dr. Moothart stated, “These patients give me more than I give them.”

