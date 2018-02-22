Patriot League: ‘Burg girls in 7th-place game, boys playing for third Friday

| February 22, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Championship Friday of the Patriot League District Tournament takes place all day tomorrow at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and will tip off at 9 a.m. with the seventh-place game between the seventh-seeded Strasburg girls and No. 8 Platte Valley. The Lady Indians suffered a heartbreaking 47-44 loss at the buzzer against Brush on Feb. 21 to drop to the seventh-place game.

The Strasburg boys lost to top-seeded and undefeated Sterling 67-37 in the Feb. 21 semifinals and will now play No. 2 Platte Valley in tomorrow’s third-place boys game at about 4:30 p.m. The Broncos lost a 71-68 overtime decision to third-seeded Resurrection Christian last night.

 

