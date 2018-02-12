New Bill ‘Making It Easier to Vote’ — goes to Senate for approval
The House gave voice-vote approval today to Rep. Mike Weissman’s bill to make it easier for Coloradans to vote.
Under current law, voters are allowed to take two hours off on Election Day to cast a ballot. Recognizing modern changes in voting procedures, HB18-1033 would grant the two hours’ time off within the 8- or 15-day period (depending on the type of election) when voting centers or ballot dropoff locations are open.
“Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Rep. Weissman, D-Aurora. “The point of this bill is to make it easier to participate and to send a message that we value participation.”
After a recorded vote, HB18-1033 will go to the Senate.
