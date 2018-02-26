Lady Bulldogs head to Swink for regional basketball Friday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BYERS — The Byers girls enter the 2A state playoffs the No. 28 seed with a 9-13 record and will make a trip to southeast Colorado for this weekend’s regional round.

The green-and-white will travel to Swink March 2 to take on the fifth-seeded Lady Lions (19-2 overall) . Game time is unknown and will be updated later in the week.

The winner will take on the winner of 12th-seeded Wray (17-5) and No. 21 Colorado Springs School (17-5) in the regional finals on Saturday.

The team coming out of the four-team bracket will advance to the following weekend’s Elite Eight at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.