Investigator: Sexual Harassment Accusations ‘More Credible’ Than Senator’s Denials

Representative Lontine Statement on Senator Crowder Misconduct

Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, went public today with accusations that she was sexually harassed by Sen. Larry Crowder, R-Alamosa.

Rep. Lontine’s accusations have already been substantiated by an independent third-party investigator. She filed a formal complaint in November, invoking her right to confidentiality granted under the state legislature’s workplace harassment policy. Her complaint was submitted to the investigator, who concluded in a report issued in December that Rep. Lontine was the “more credible” of the two parties and that her accusations are “more likely than not” to be accurate.

Today, Rep. Lontine issued this statement:

When other sexual harassment accusations began to focus public attention on the culture at the Capitol, I reflected on my own experiences and filed a formal complaint against State Senator Larry Crowder. The complaint detailed unwanted physical contact on the floor of the House of Representatives and an inappropriate sexual comment. A third-party investigation of the complaint supported my accusations. I hoped the matter could be handled privately, that Sen. Crowder would acknowledge that his actions were unacceptable, that he would accept an appropriate punishment and that the investigation would be a part of the record should a pattern of behavior exist or present itself. But in a meeting this week with Sen. Crowder and Senate President Kevin Grantham, Sen. Crowder expressed little remorse and he didn’t take responsibility for his actions. Fearing my continued silence would enable attempts to gloss over this serious issue, I have chosen to speak up because the public needs to know.

