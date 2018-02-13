House Passes Oil & Gas Safety Bill

| February 13, 2018

Rep. Joe Salazar’s bill to make the protection of public health, safety and welfare the primary consideration in decisions relating to oil and gas development passed the House.

The game-changing HB18-1071 follows up on Colorado Court of Appeals’ 2017 ruling in Martinez v. Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which found that public health, safety and welfare must come first when the COGCC makes decisions on drilling permits. The bill also follows passage of Question 301, a 2017 Broomfield ballot initiative prioritizing public health and safety in oil and gas siting decisions.

Public health and safety is the only reasonable standard for drilling for drilling permits. It’s time to reinforce this principle in law and break the stranglehold that the oil and gas industry has on Colorado. —  Rep. Salazar, D-Thornton

The House’s 34-30 vote sends HB18-1071 to the Senate.

  

