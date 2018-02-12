Homicide Suspect Arrested — Natalie Bollinger case

| February 12, 2018

Adams County, CO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the Natalie Bollinger case. Natalie was reported missing on December 28th, 2017 and her body was discovered the next morning in the 11600 block of Riverdale Road.

Natalie Bollinger — victim found dead

The Adams County Sheriff’s Detective Division’s tenacity and diligence since late December has led to the arrest of Joseph Michael Lopez (D.O.B. 06-06-95).

Joseph Michael Lopez — suspect mugshot

 

  

