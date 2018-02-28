HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS INVITED TO DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM

Celebrate the middle of spring semester at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium Home School Day on Wednesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Home schooled students and their families are invited to enjoy Aquarium exhibits at a discounted rate, educational classroom programs to see what happens behind-the-scenes and meet ambassador animals!

WHAT: It may be Spring Break but school is still in session at Downtown Aquarium! Home schooled students and their families are invited to come get straight A’s during Home School Day on Wednesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take education to the next level and explore the Aquarium exhibits at a discounted rate. Students will have the opportunity to participate in educational classroom programs and enjoy a visit from animal ambassadors making appearances throughout the day.

Spaces are limited and are reserved on a first come, first served basis. RSVPs and payment are required by Wednesday, February 28 at 4 p.m. to *protected email* or call (303) 561-4444. Hurry and get your spot – you won’t want to miss this fun, academic opportunity!

COST: $9/student for one program session; $18/student for two program sessions which includes self-guided tour

Self-guided tour only exhibit tickets are $13.95 for adults and $6 for children

*No discounted payment at the door will be accepted – tickets purchased the day of the event will be at full price through the ticket office.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

