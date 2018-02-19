Gardner Issues Statement on Immigration

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the below statement following his votes to advance immigration reform:

Our immigration system is broken and that’s why I voted for solutions. President Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to address the Dreamer population and increase border security and the proposals I supported today would have done exactly that. I’m dissapointed we were not able to find a solution this week but that does not mean our work is over. I’ll continue to work with Senator Bennet and my other colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find a solution that can pass the Senate, the House, and ultimately be signed by the President. — Gardner