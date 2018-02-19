Gardner Issues Statement on Immigration

| February 19, 2018

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the below statement following his votes to advance immigration reform:

Our immigration system is broken and that’s why I voted for solutions. President Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to address the Dreamer population and increase border security and the proposals I supported today would have done exactly that. I’m dissapointed we were not able to find a solution this week but that does not mean our work is over. I’ll continue to work with Senator Bennet and my other colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find a solution that can pass the Senate, the House, and ultimately be signed by the President. — Gardner

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Gardner Issues Statement on Immigration

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the below statement following his votes to advanceRead More

Proposed Bill Could Help Improve Insurance Coverage Options

DENVER – Coloradans confronting a narrowing number of increasingly expensive health insurance options could soon haveRead More

  • New Effort to Bolster Protection for State Troopers

  • Increasing Penalties for Gun Theft — clears first committee

  • Bill addressing Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s financial sustainability passes committee unanimously

  • House Passes Oil & Gas Safety Bill

  • UC Boulder’s 70th Annual Conference on World Affairs Announces Speaker Lineup

  • New Bill ‘Making It Easier to Vote’ — goes to Senate for approval

  • Homicide Suspect Arrested — Natalie Bollinger case

  • Bill Bringing Rural Colorado Psychology Services Over-the-phone — Passes First Committee

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: