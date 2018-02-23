Gardner Applauds Administration’s Announcement of New North Korea Sanctions

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, released the below statement following the Trump Administration’s announcement on Friday that they will be implementing additional sanctions against North Korea.

I am pleased to see today’s announcement of increased sanctions against North Korea. We must continue to take every diplomatic and economic measure to stop North Korea and to prevent nuclear war. These newly announced sanctions will lead to more ships being interdicted and less money to the Kim regime. The United Nations and China must follow suit with increased pressure on this regime that imprisons and tortures its own citizens, murders American citizens like Otto Warmbier, and threatens the world with nuclear war. Earlier this Congress, I introduced the bipartisan LEED Act that gives those that currently conduct trade with North Korea a clear choice – either do business with this heinous outlaw regime or do business with the world’s leading economic and military power. I will continue to work with the Administration to sanction all entities, wherever they may be based, that aid North Korea’s nuclear program. — Gardner