Four Corridor wrestlers qualify for state tournament

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Two wrestlers from Byers and one each from Bennett and Strasburg will take part in the 2018 Colorado State Wrestling Championships Feb. 15-17 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Freshman Brody Despard (106 pounds) and senior Wryle Swim (220) will represent the 2A Bulldogs while senior Levi Raines (126) and sophomore Joe Jordan (132) are the lone 3A participants from Strasburg and Bennett, respectively.

The first round for both 2A and 3A starts at 3 p.m. Thursday with the championship quarterfinals and first-round of consolation matches beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

