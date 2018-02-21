Former Head of EPA speaks at Colorado State University — Feb. 28

Gina McCarthy, former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, will be at the Colorado State University campus, addressing topics of sustainability, world health and climate change, on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.

McCarthy, who served as EPA Administrator in the Obama administration from 2013-17, is also a Harvard University Senior Fellow at the Institute of Politics and Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard. A leader in public health and environmental protection, she helped develop the Climate Action Plan, signed the Clean Power Plan, and spurred international efforts to secure the Paris Climate Agreement.

McCarthy is appearing as part of the CSU Office of International Programs’ Global Engagement Lecture Series.

We are very honored to host such an extraordinary and influential global thought leader on campus. — Shauna DeLuca, assistant director of Global Co-Curricular Initiatives for International Programs.

The talk is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Register online at csutix.com.

