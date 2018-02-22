Eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties: Air advisory extended into Friday

| February 22, 2018

Issued for locations below 7000 ft. in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties, eastern parts of Adams and Arapahoe Counties, and northern Douglas County

Issued at 2:30 PM MST, Thursday, February 22, 2018

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area:  Locations below 7000 ft. in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties, eastern parts of Adams and Arapahoe Counties, and northern Douglas County. This includes, but is not limited to, locations in the Denver Metro area. 

Advisory in Effect:  2:30 PM MST, Thursday, February 22, 2018 to 9:00 AM MST, Friday, February 23, 2018.

Public Health Recommendations: People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected areas should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion. 

Outlook:  Cold and stagnant weather conditions have allowed fine particulate matter concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.  This will likely continue through at least Friday morning.

