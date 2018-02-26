Eagle boys at Brush for 1A Northeast Regional Friday

| February 26, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

DEER TRAIL — The Deer Trail boys will travel to Brush High School on Friday (March 2) to take on Otis at approximately 6:30 p.m. during opening day of the 1A Northeast Regional basketball tournament.

The Eagles enter the game the eighth seed at 5-15 overall while Otis is No. 4 at 13-8. The winner of Friday’s game will take on second-seeded Peetz (21-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the 1A Elite Eight March 8-10 at the Butler-Hancock Arena on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

