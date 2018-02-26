Eagle boys at Brush for 1A Northeast Regional Friday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
DEER TRAIL — The Deer Trail boys will travel to Brush High School on Friday (March 2) to take on Otis at approximately 6:30 p.m. during opening day of the 1A Northeast Regional basketball tournament.
The Eagles enter the game the eighth seed at 5-15 overall while Otis is No. 4 at 13-8. The winner of Friday’s game will take on second-seeded Peetz (21-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the 1A Elite Eight March 8-10 at the Butler-Hancock Arena on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Related News
Strasburg boys back in Denver for regional action
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor For the second straight year, the Strasburg Indians will playRead More
Eagle boys at Brush for 1A Northeast Regional Friday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor DEER TRAIL — The Deer Trail boys will travel toRead More