DIA to Host Third Annual ‘DEN Puppy Bowl’ — Sat., Feb. 3

DENVER — Get ready for an overload of cuteness when football and puppies are combined at the third-annual Denver International Airport (DEN) Puppy Bowl. Passengers and visitors will have an opportunity to watch adorable puppies and even two adult dogs participate in DEN’s third annual Puppy Bowl.

Pets featured at the DEN Puppy Bowl will be available for adoption the following day at the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested adopters can visit DDFL.org or call (303) 751-5772 for more information.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 2

WHERE: The event will take place in the center of Jeppesen Terminal, located on level 5 near passenger arrivals.

WHO: Adorable puppies who will be available for adoption on Sat., Feb. 3 as well as members of DEN’s popular Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS).

ACTIVITIES: Puppies playing in the custom DEN Puppy Bowl arena and passengers interacting with our furry friends.

