Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Monday, February 12, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Tuesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric ventilation will cause visibility to become Poor on Tuesday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Monday, 2/12/2018 the highest AQI value was 59 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, February 12, 2018, 2:20 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Monday and Tuesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter will be most likely for locations within the Denver metro area on Monday, expanding northward along the Front Range Urban Corridor to include central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley on Tuesday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility on Tuesday is expected to be Moderate to Poor.