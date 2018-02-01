Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 PM on Thursday, February 1, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, February 2, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Friday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric mixing on Friday will result in Poor visibility, mainly during the morning hours.

At 2 PM (MST), Thursday, 2/1/2018 the highest AQI value was 36 for Nitrogen Dioxide which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, February 1, 2018, 2:15 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and the Good to Moderate range on Friday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter will be most likely along the Front Range Urban Corridor from Denver northward into central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. In these areas, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and the Good to Moderate range on Friday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area, primarily near busy roadways. Please refer to Fine Particulate matter above for health recommendations.

Visibility on Friday is expected to be Poor during the morning, then improve to Good to Moderate during the afternoon.