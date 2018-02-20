Deer Trail girls & boys tip off district play tonight

| February 20, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The 1A District 7 Tournament gets started tonight with the quarterfinals for both Deer Trail basketball teams. Both squads enter this week’s action the fifth seed.

The Eagle boys tip their game off against Colorado School for the Deaf & Blind at 4 p.m. at Elbert High School. The girls face off against Elbert at 6:45 p.m. at Genoa-Hugo High School.

A loss tonight ends the season but a win advances teams to the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 23, at Limon High School. The first girls game starts at 3 p.m. If the Deer Trail girls win tonight they would face the winner of top-seeded Genoa-Hugo and No. 8 Colorado D&B. The boys would play either No. 1 Genoa-Hugo or eighth-seeded Hanover with a win this evening. The championship round — both third-place and championship games for boys and girls — will start at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24.

