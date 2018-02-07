CUPID’S ARROW STRIKES THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
The Downtown Aquarium announces a romantic Valentine’s Day menu special at the Aquarium’s Restaurant.
The Aquarium Restaurant and the Nautilus Ballroom will be transformed into the ultimate romantic setting filled with tables for two, two complimentary glasses of champagne and a culinary-inspired, romantic four-course meal. To top off the evening, couples will enjoy a rose for her, and two Aquarium Adventure Passes. Let’s toast to love, laughter and happily ever after!
That’s not all! The Aquarium will also be serving a Breakfast with Sharky for families who celebrate this special day together… see below for additional details.
WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211
RESERVATIONS: To ensure a place at the annual Valentine’s celebration, reservations can be made by calling the Downtown Aquarium at (303) 561-4450.
Table for Two — The Romance Under-the-Sea Sweetheart Package
WHEN: A dreamy evening for two on Friday, February 9, Saturday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 14.
COST: $130 per person (plus tax and gratuity).
MENU: Your choice of a starter and two entrees (appetizers and desserts to be shared):
Appetizer
- Charcuterie – Variety of sliced meats with pearl onions, stuffed olives and toast points
- Ahi Tuna Tower – Diced raw ahi tuna, avocado and sushi rice, with wasabi aioli and fried nori
- Pancetta Arancini – Fried rice balls with pancetta, red pepper remoulade
Soup or Salad
- Lobster Bisque – served with a homemade Garlic Crouton
- Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad – Tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette, fried basil leaf
Entrée
- Braised Lamb Shank – With lentils and mashed potatoes
- Beef Medallions – Blackberry demi-glace, roasted Brussel sprouts, potatoes au gratin
- Boursin Stuffed Salmon – With herbed cheese, shrimp, crab, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes, served with rice, asparagus, hollandaise sauce
- Ratatouille (Vegetarian Option) – Served with a choice of orzo or rice pilaf
Dessert
- Cannoli – Filled with a raspberry mascarpone cream, amaretto truffles
- Chocolate Paris Brest – Cream puff ring filled with chocolate cream, chocolate marshmallows, chocolate Grand Marnier sauce
- Imported Cheese Plate – With fresh fruit and nuts
For Families — A Sweetheart Breakfast with Sharky
DETAILS: Visitors are invited to celebrate with loved ones at Sharkey’s Sweetheart Breakfast. Guests will enjoy Valentine’s Crafts and Games, Special Appearances by the Mystic Mermaids, a Valentine’s Basket Raffle, and more. Guests will also receive 50% off the Exhibit Entry.
WHEN: Friday, February 9, Saturday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 14, with seating times at 8:30 and 9:45 a.m
COST: $18.99 for adults; $12.99 for children (3-10)
