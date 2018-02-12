Colorado Senator Releases Statement on New Budget Agreement

| February 12, 2018

Washington, D.C. – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement after voting against the budget agreement, which passed in the U.S. Senate:

This is no way to run a country. After passing a partisan tax bill that will add at least $1.5 trillion to our deficits, President Trump has now asked Congress to pass a spending bill that also is not paid for. Combined, these bills will push our deficits to the highest level since World War II, absent recession. Although I support many of the defense and non-defense provisions in the bill, I cannot in good conscience support this level of deficit spending in a growing economy. Memories may be short in the nation’s capital, but Colorado knows that we have just fought our way back from the worst recession since the Great Depression. It is astonishing to me that so many members of Congress who refused to lift a finger during the recession in the name of fiscal responsibility are now leading the way to a trillion dollar deficit. Instead of scratching each other’s backs in Washington, we should be working to find a balanced way to fund our priorities while ensuring that we do not strangle the next generation of Americans in debt they did not incur. — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet

  

