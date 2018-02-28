Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock sexual harassment allegations are deemed credible — faces expulsion

| February 28, 2018

Steve Lebsock has denied the sexual harassment allegations

Majority Leader KC Becker sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives announcing the findings of a sexual harassment investigation of Rep. Steve Lebsock and her decision to introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Lebsock. In the letter, Majority Leader Becker says she expects her resolution to expel Rep. Lebsock to be introduced today, along with a memo in which she explains her decision to move forward.

Click here to view a copy of the sexual harrassment investigation of Rep. Steve Lebsock

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

logo

HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS INVITED TO DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM

Celebrate the middle of spring semester at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium Home School Day on Wednesday,Read More

Republican Darryl Glenn makes ballot under new petition procedures

DENVER – Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced that Darryl Glenn, who is running for theRead More

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission To Reconvene — March 7 and 8 — Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

  • Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock sexual harassment allegations are deemed credible — faces expulsion

  • Colorado Department of Revenue Announces Retirement of Lottery Director Laura Solano

  • Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

  • Adams County — Democratic Party — Caucus

  • Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

  • Gardner Applauds Administration’s Announcement of New North Korea Sanctions

  • Former Head of EPA speaks at Colorado State University — Feb. 28

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: