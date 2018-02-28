Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock sexual harassment allegations are deemed credible — faces expulsion
Steve Lebsock has denied the sexual harassment allegations
Majority Leader KC Becker sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives announcing the findings of a sexual harassment investigation of Rep. Steve Lebsock and her decision to introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Lebsock. In the letter, Majority Leader Becker says she expects her resolution to expel Rep. Lebsock to be introduced today, along with a memo in which she explains her decision to move forward.
Click here to view a copy of the sexual harrassment investigation of Rep. Steve Lebsock
