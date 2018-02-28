Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission To Reconvene — March 7 and 8 — Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

| February 28, 2018

DENVER, Colo. – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will have a follow-up discussion regarding antler shed collection and perform an annual review of regulation chapters related to big game, furbearers and small game, and waterfowl and migratory game birds at its March meeting. The Commission will also discuss herd management plans for elk in Buffalo Peaks, Lower Rio Grande, and West Elk Mountains.

Read more on original story here

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 4 p.m. on March 7 at 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216. The Commission will reconvene at the same location at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 10:30 a.m. on March 8.  

Additional agenda items include:

  • GOCO Update
  • Boulder County Recognition
  • Roxborough and Castlewood Canyon Volunteer Recognition
  • Chapter W-9 “Wildlife Properties” regulations
  • Chapter W-16 “Procedural Rules” regulations
  • 2018 Non-Motorized Trail Grant Funding Approval

complete agenda for this meeting can be found on the CPW website, http://cpw.state.co.us.

 
 

