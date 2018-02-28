Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission To Reconvene — March 7 and 8 — Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

DENVER, Colo. – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will have a follow-up discussion regarding antler shed collection and perform an annual review of regulation chapters related to big game, furbearers and small game, and waterfowl and migratory game birds at its March meeting. The Commission will also discuss herd management plans for elk in Buffalo Peaks, Lower Rio Grande, and West Elk Mountains.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 4 p.m. on March 7 at 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216. The Commission will reconvene at the same location at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 10:30 a.m. on March 8.

Additional agenda items include:

GOCO Update

Boulder County Recognition

Roxborough and Castlewood Canyon Volunteer Recognition

Chapter W-9 “Wildlife Properties” regulations

Chapter W-16 “Procedural Rules” regulations

2018 Non-Motorized Trail Grant Funding Approval

A complete agenda for this meeting can be found on the CPW website, http://cpw.state.co.us.





