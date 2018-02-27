Colorado Department of Revenue Announces Retirement of Lottery Director Laura Solano

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced today that Colorado Lottery Director, Laura Solano, will retire effective March 1, 2018.

“I’d like to thank Laura for her dedication and commitment to the State of Colorado,” said Mike Hartman, CDOR Executive Director. “During Laura’s tenure, the Lottery experienced record sales volumes, resulting in significant and important proceeds to the Lottery’s beneficiaries, including Colorado’s state parks, wildlife projects, and school construction efforts. I wish Laura great success in all her future endeavors.”

Under Solano’s leadership, the Colorado Lottery has celebrated numerous noteworthy accomplishments, such as the 2014 comprehensive gaming system conversion, the historic high PowerBall jackpot of $1.5B, two Colorado PowerBall winners, a redesigned Retailer Forum, and multiple years of record-setting revenue that maximized proceeds to Lottery beneficiaries for the residents of Colorado.

“I wish Laura the very best in her future endeavors,” said Dennis Maes, Chairman of the Colorado Lottery Commission. “It was an honor and privilege to work with Laura as a member of the Colorado Lottery Commission. She was a tremendous steward of the trust placed in her by the Colorado public and handled her responsibilities in a highly professional, ethical and diligent manner. Her exemplary leadership and loyalty to the citizens of Colorado will be sadly missed.”

“I want to thank Laura for her work leading the Colorado Lottery,” said Barbara Brohl, former CDOR Executive Director. “Through her leadership, proceeds to the Lottery beneficiaries were maximized, the Lottery flawlessly implemented a jackpot game system conversion, and it launched innovative new games, such as Lucky for Life. I wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

Solano, a Pueblo native, retires from the Colorado State system after more than 25 years of service to Colorado. She held multiple roles throughout her tenure, ranging from her position in 1983 as a part-time employee at the Colorado State Fair, to a full-time position in 1996 as Controller of the Colorado State Fair. Later, she rose through the ranks at Pueblo Community College from faculty member to serving four-and-ahalf years as the Vice President of Learning. During that time, she also worked as an adjunct faculty at Colorado State University – Pueblo. Solano served as the Director for the Colorado State Lottery for four years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Director of the Colorado Lottery and an enriching experience to represent the Department of Revenue across the state at numerous community proceeds events and celebrations showcasing the many important projects that Lottery dollars have funded throughout the years,” Solano said. “My special thanks to all of the 120 Lottery team members across the state who work tirelessly to meet the mission of the Colorado Lottery and who operate with high standards of security and integrity; while at the same time, providing quality customer service to lottery players and to the more than 3,200 retailers that sell lottery tickets.”