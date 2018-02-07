Colorado Ballet to Perform Romeo and Juliet

The Colorado Ballet will perform Romeo and Juliet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, February 16-25, 2018

The Shakespearean love story Romeo and Juliet will come to life in this stunning ballet, from the energetic crowd scenes to the famous balcony scene featuring the star-crossed lovers. Derek Deane, who choreographed this production of Romeo and Juliet, was Artistic Director of English National Ballet, and this production is now a major work in the ballet world today.

A lot of companies can mount a Romeo and Juliet production, but not everybody is capable of doing one of this size. Our company has reached a point where we can perform a production of this scope, and we have the dancers to do it. Being able to present this special production right here in Denver at Colorado Ballet is a testament to where we are as an organization – it speaks to how much we have improved and grown over the years, and how much the company is thriving today. Derek Deane’s choreography is magnificent and the sets and costumes are eye candy. It features some of the greatest music ever written for this ballet and our orchestra is playing it live – this performance is just going to transform your evening. — Artistic Director Gil Boggs

COLORADO BALLET TICKETS

Ticket prices range from $30 to $155. To purchase tickets, visit coloradoballet.org or call 303-837-8888 ext. 2.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

The total run time is three hours, which includes two 20 minute intermissions.

The show features choreography by Derek Deane, and music by Sergi Prokofiev, performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Scenery and costumes are designed by Roberta Guidi di Bagno, courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Romeo and Juliet is presented by Park Meadows.

