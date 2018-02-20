Byers girls play district quarters tonight; boys off until semis on Thursday

| February 20, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Byers Lady Bulldogs are hoping for a deep run in the 2A District 4 Tournament, starting today when they host Front Range Christian in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

With a win, the No. 4-seeded green-and-white will advance to play top-seeded Limon in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Vista Peak High School in Aurora.

The Byers boys avoided the quarterfinal round, receiving a bye as the top seed. They will take on the winner of tonight’s game between Front Range Christian and Burlington in a semifinal game at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, also at Vista Peak High School.

The third-place and championship games for both boys and girls will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Vista Peak.

