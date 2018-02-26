Byers boys district champions; host 2A Region 4 this weekend

| February 26, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BYERS — The Byers boys enter the 2A state tournament playoffs as the No. 4 seed with a 17-4 record, coming off a 68-59 victory over arch-rival Limon in the District 4 finals Feb. 24.

The green-and-white will host Region 4 March 2-3 and will play the first game at 5:30 p.m. against 29th-seeded Union Colony Prep (12-8 overall). The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 13 Vail Christian (17-5) and 20th-seeded Clear Creek (15-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the Elite Eight March 8-10 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Strasburg boys back in Denver for regional action

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor For the second straight year, the Strasburg Indians will playRead More

Eagle boys at Brush for 1A Northeast Regional Friday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor DEER TRAIL — The Deer Trail boys will travel toRead More

  • Lady Bulldogs head to Swink for regional basketball Friday

  • Byers boys district champions; host 2A Region 4 this weekend

  • Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

  • Adams County — Democratic Party — Caucus

  • Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

  • Gardner Applauds Administration’s Announcement of New North Korea Sanctions

  • Air quality advisory extended until today at 4 p.m.

  • Eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties: Air advisory extended into Friday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: