Byers boys district champions; host 2A Region 4 this weekend

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BYERS — The Byers boys enter the 2A state tournament playoffs as the No. 4 seed with a 17-4 record, coming off a 68-59 victory over arch-rival Limon in the District 4 finals Feb. 24.

The green-and-white will host Region 4 March 2-3 and will play the first game at 5:30 p.m. against 29th-seeded Union Colony Prep (12-8 overall). The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 13 Vail Christian (17-5) and 20th-seeded Clear Creek (15-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the Elite Eight March 8-10 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.