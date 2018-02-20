Body Found in Saguache County

(February 19, 2018—CBI—Pueblo, CO)—The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating a body discovered in the county on February 18, 2018.

A hiker in the area of County Road 42 and County Road Z discovered a female body just after 10:00 a.m. and alerted authorities on Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing to determine the identification of the deceased, as well as the circumstances surrounding the person’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at (719)655-2544.

Early indications are this case does not appear to be connected with the Kristal Reisinger missing person case out of Saguache.

Updates will be provided as they become available.