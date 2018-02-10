Bill Bringing Rural Colorado Psychology Services Over-the-phone — Passes First Committee

| February 9, 2018

The 50-Minute Hour, Via Skype

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet’s bill to allow interstate delivery of mental health counseling and make psychological services far more available to rural Coloradans sailed through the House Health, Insurance & Environment Committee.  

HB18-1017, sponsored by Rep. Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, would bring Colorado into an interstate compact called PSYPACT. The compact would:

·        Make continuity of care easier when a patient relocates or travels
·        Provide a mechanism for psychologists to practice electronically across state lines
·        Certify that psychologists meet acceptable standards of practice, including knowledge of best practices for electronic delivery of care
·        Promote cooperation and communication between compact states in areas of licensure and consumer complaints while also offering protection to consumers

PSYPACT is another important step in advancing the practice of telehealth and expanding access to care for Coloradans, especially rural Coloradans. — Rep. Michaelson Jenet

The Health, Insurance & Environment Committee voted 11-1 to advance HB18-1017 to the Finance Committee.

 

