Bennett girls in Frontier semis tonight

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

WESTMINSTER — The Bennett Lady Tigers will take on Frontier League arch rival The Academy in the semifinals of the conference tournament at 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 22) on the Wildcats’ home court at 11800 Lowell Blvd., Westminster.

The winner advances to the 4:30 p.m. championship game on Saturday, Feb. 24, also at The Academy. The third-place game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tonight’s other semifinal matchup pits top-seeded Middle Park and No. 4 Denver School of Science & Technology-Stapleton.