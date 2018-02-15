Bennett boys start postseason play tonight; ‘Burg off until Tuesday

| February 15, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Bennett Tigers finished the regular season as the No. 8 seed for the 3A Frontier League District Tournament and tip off the pigtail round at 6 p.m. today at home against Bruce Randolph.

With a win, the orange-and-black will travel to take on No. 1 Denver School of Science & Technology-Stapleton at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 17) in the quarterfinals. A win tonight would guarantee the Tigers at least two more games.

STRASBURG

The Strasburg Indians enter the 3A Patriot League District Tournament as the fourth seed and received a bye in the pigtail round Friday night (Feb. 16). The red-and-black will host fifth-seeded Valley in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20. Consolation and championship semifinal rounds take place Feb. 21 on higher seeds’ home courts with the championship round scheduled to last all day Friday, Feb. 23, at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Both Frontier and Patriot league tournament schedules are below:

Brackets courtesy of Kevin Shaffer/Coloradopreps.com.
