ALERT: Fugitive Running from Justice

| February 9, 2018

Adams County, CO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Allee (D.O.B. 09/22/86). The Sheriff’s Office received a notification today that Bruce Allee removed his required ankle monitor (GPS), a condition of bond set by the supervised release program.

Bruce Allee is a 31 year old white male, 5’10, 185 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the area of Broadway and E. 47th in Denver, CO.
Warrants for the arrest of Bruce Allee for Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Assault, Stalking, and Violation of Conditions of Bond have been issued.

If you know Bruce Allee’s whereabouts, see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

