Air quality advisory extended until today at 4 p.m.

Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates

Issued for locations below 7000 ft. in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties, eastern parts of Adams and Arapahoe Counties, northern Douglas County, southeastern

Larimer County, and southern Weld County.

Issued at 8:30 AM MST, Friday, February 23, 2018

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Locations below 7000 ft. in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties, eastern parts of Adams and Arapahoe Counties, and northern Douglas County. This includes, but is not limited to, locations in the Denver Metro area, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

Advisory in Effect: 8:30 AM MST, Friday, February 23, 2018 to 4:00 PM MST, Friday, February 23, 2018.

Public Health Recommendations: People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected areas should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Cold and stagnant weather conditions have allowed fine particulate matter concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. This will likely continue through at least Friday afternoon.