Adams County — Democratic Party — Caucus

| February 23, 2018

Caucus is March 6, 2018.  This year there are five Democrats going though the caucus process to get on the Democratic primary ballot.  Caucus attendees will weigh in on their preference for Governor.  They will also select delegates to the County, Congressional, and State assemblies.  They will then select two people to represent their precinct as members of the Democrat Central Committee, the rule making body of the county party. 

The Adams County Democratic Party would like to notify Democrats living in Adams County where their caucus location is:

